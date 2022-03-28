Chhattisgarh: Seven compartments of a goods train derailed at Jamgaon1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2022, 06:46 PM IST
No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident yet
No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident yet
|
Listen to this article
Seven compartments of a goods train, including the engine, were derailed at the Jamgaon (JMG) railway station in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Monday, reported news agency ANI.
No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident yet.
Due to the incident, some passenger trains have been delayed.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!