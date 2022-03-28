Seven compartments of a goods train, including the engine, were derailed at the Jamgaon (JMG) railway station in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Monday, reported news agency ANI .

No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident yet.

Due to the incident, some passenger trains have been delayed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.