Home / News / India /  Chhattisgarh: Seven compartments of a goods train derailed at Jamgaon

Chhattisgarh: Seven compartments of a goods train derailed at Jamgaon

As per reports, the incident happened after two goods trains came on the same track
1 min read . 06:46 PM IST Livemint

No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident yet

Seven compartments of a goods train, including the engine, were derailed at the Jamgaon (JMG) railway station in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Monday, reported news agency ANI.

No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident yet. 

Due to the incident, some passenger trains have been delayed.

