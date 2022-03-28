Chhattisgarh: Seven compartments of a goods train derailed at Jamgaon

No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident yet

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Seven compartments of a goods train, including the engine, were derailed at the Jamgaon (JMG) railway station in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Monday, reported news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Seven compartments of a goods train, including the engine, were derailed at the Jamgaon (JMG) railway station in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Monday, reported news agency ANI.

No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident yet. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident yet.

Due to the incident, some passenger trains have been delayed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Due to the incident, some passenger trains have been delayed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}