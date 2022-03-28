Chhattisgarh: Seven compartments of a goods train derailed at Jamgaon

Chhattisgarh: Seven compartments of a goods train derailed at Jamgaon1 min read . 06:46 PM IST
No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident yet
Seven compartments of a goods train, including the engine, were derailed at the Jamgaon (JMG) railway station in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Monday, reported news agency ANI.
No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident yet.
Due to the incident, some passenger trains have been delayed.
