Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday got whipped in order to celebrate the Gauri-Gaura Puja. He reached Janjgiri in Chhattisgarh's Durg and prayed for the well being of the residents of the state.
Many people gathered during the ritualistic celebration and to see their Chief Minister performing the ritual for the well-being of the people of his state.
Talking to the media persons, the chief minister said that the "beautiful tradition" is celebrated for everyone's prosperity.
"This beautiful tradition is celebrated for the prosperity of all," Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said remembering Bharosa Thakur on occasion.
"I believe that the occasion represents equality and that's why this is celebrated as everyone is equal before the almighty," he added.
Bharosa Thakur was a senior citizen of this village who used to perform this tradition which is now adopted by his son Birendra Thakur.
CM Baghel expressed his happiness as Thakur's son now carries the culture of whipping forward. Baghel said that it is his fortune that he gets to perform the tribal culture which is usually done by the head of the village (Mukhiya) in this potter's community.
The ritual of worshipping Lord Shiv and Parvati is performed here after the Diwali puja.
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had celebrated Dhanteras on Saturday and purchased sweets and firecrackers for Diwali. The Chief Minister was seen in a local shop which sold crackers and other materials for performing puja.
He extended greetings on the festive season and said that the markets witnessed crowds with the return of normalcy after the Covid pandemic.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Baghel had said, "With the return of normalcy after COVID, markets are witnessing crowds. Best wishes to the people on the occasion of Dhanteras and Diwali. I purchased diyas, idols, sweets and firecrackers for Diwali. I extend Diwali wishes to all."
"Our government transferred funds to farmers, and labourers and gave Dearness Allowance to government employees," he added.
