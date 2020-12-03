Chhattisgarh takes cues from other states, to borrow to meet GST shortfall

NEW DELHI: Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh has joined the central government’s borrowing scheme, meant to help states to bridge this year’s revenue gap which has widened following the rollout of Goods and Services Tax (GST) three years ago.

The finance ministry, in a statement, said Chhattisgarh will get ₹3,109 crore under this borrowing window. The Centre borrows on behalf of states at an attractive rate and passes on the amount to states, which get reflected in their respective budgets.

Under this special borrowing window, the Centre has so far borrowed ₹30,000 crore since 23 October for the states in five instalments. The fifth tranche of funds was passed on to states on Tuesday, said the statement.

“Now the state of Chhattisgarh will also receive funds raised through this window starting from the next round of borrowing," it said.

With this, all states barring Jharkhand and three union territories with legislature have opted to borrow to meet their revenue shortfall arising from GST implementation. This nearly brings to an end the controversy over GST compensation for now.

A second option covering the revenue impact of the pandemic did not find much favour among states as the terms were not as sweet.

As per the first borrowing option accepted by all, Centre also waived off the reform conditions attached to a part of the extra borrowing allowed to states in May. Accordingly, Centre has also granted additional borrowing permission of Rs.1,792 crore to the Chhattisgarh representing 0.50 % of its gross state domestic product (GSDP).

