Chhattisgarh: Three Maoists killed during anti-naxal operations in Sukma, Bijapur
Chhattisgarh Police on Saturday said 3 Maoists were killed in two anti-naxal operations by the security forces in the Sukma and Bijapur districts of the Bastar region. Weapons, a cache of explosives and Maoist-related materials were recovered from both encounter spots
