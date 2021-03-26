Chhattisgarh to collect 500 fine for not wearing masks in public places

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to impose ₹500 fine if people are found not wearing a face mask in public places.

The decision was taken as Covid-19 cases are surging across the state and country.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased by 2,419 on Thursday, the highest single-day addition in the past four months, taking the state's tally to 3,32,113.

The death toll rose by 15 to touch 4,026 and the recovery count stood at 3,14,769 as 37 people were discharged from hospitals and 557 people completed home isolation.

The active caseload in the state is 13,318.

"Raipur district reported 550 new cases, taking its total count to 61,355, including 860 deaths. Durg recorded 913 new cases, Rajnandgaon 163 and Bemetara 116. Of the deaths recorded during the day, nine took place on Thursday, five on Wednesday and one earlier," an official said.

The Raipur district administration had on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines, including banning the entry of people in tourism spots and prohibiting religious, social, political and other programmes, to contain the spread of infection.

As per the guidelines, Holi Milan celebrations or other public gatherings have been banned, although 'Holika Dahan', a religious ritual associated with the festival, has been allowed to take place in the presence of only five persons in adherence with Covid-19 measures, an official said.

Seven days of home quarantine has also been made mandatory for people entering capital Raipur from other states by air, train or by road.

Raipur Collector S Bharathi Dasan issued the order in this regard late this evening, the public relations department official said.

"All kinds of religious festivals, cultural and political programmes, sports, exhibitions and fairs, functions and public programmes have been banned. Religious places will remain open for only paying obeisance at a personal level and people can enter places of worship individually, but organising any kind of group or public programmes will be prohibited there," it said.

Similarly, all kinds of dharna (sit-in), public gatherings, rallies, processions and public demonstrations will also be banned, it added.

Programmes like marriage, funeral, etc will be allowed with the maximum presence of 50 persons, and adherence to Covid-19 guidelines, like wearing masks, social distancing, etc, will be mandatory.

Written permission will be required from the District Magistrate, ADM or SDM for holding such functions, it said.

Public entry in all tourist spots of the district has been banned till further orders.

On two-wheelers and in four-wheelers, two and four persons respectively will be allowed to travel.

Places, where the density of Covid-19 patients will be more than such areas, will be declared as containment zones.

Except for the relaxations given in the guidelines, a gathering of five or more people in any public places will be banned, it said.

In public places, it is necessary to wear masks and maintain physical distancing.

In case of violation, the state government will impose a fine and any kind of refusal to pay a fine will attract legal action, it said.

Similar guidelines are also being issued in other districts of the state, the official said.

