Chhattisgarh train accident: 11 killed, 20 injured in passenger train-goods train collision in Bilaspur | Top 10 updates

Chhattisgarh train accident: 11 people have been killed in the collision of a passenger train with a goods train on Tuesday near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh.
The incident occurred around 4 pm on Tuesday when the MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) passenger train was heading to Bilaspur from Gevra (in neighbouring Korba district).
“Eleven persons have lost their lives and 20 others were injured in the accident," a statement issued by the Railways said. The injured passengers have been shifted to Apollo Hospital and Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur.
(With agency inputs)