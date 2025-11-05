Chhattisgarh train accident: 11 killed, 20 injured in passenger train-goods train collision in Bilaspur | Top 10 updates

Chhattisgarh train accident: 11 people have been killed in the collision of a passenger train with a goods train on Tuesday near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh.

The incident occurred around 4 pm on Tuesday when the MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) passenger train was heading to Bilaspur from Gevra (in neighbouring Korba district).

“Eleven persons have lost their lives and 20 others were injured in the accident," a statement issued by the Railways said. The injured passengers have been shifted to Apollo Hospital and Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur.

Chhattisgarh train accident: Top 10 updates According to railway officials, the impact of the collision was so severe that a coach of the passenger train ended up on top of a wagon of the cargo train.

“The passenger train hit the goods train from behind at a speed of 60 to 70 kmph after overshooting a red signal,” a senior railway official said.

The official said that an investigation is underway to understand why the loco pilot jumped the red signal and failed to apply the emergency brake in time, “even though the goods train was within visible distance”.

Loco pilot of the passenger train, Vidya Sagar, was among the killed in the accident and assistant loco pilot Rashmi Raj sustained serious injuries.

The passenger train rammed into the brake van with such force that it was mangled badly, said the official.

The official said that the manager (guard) of the goods train jumped out of the brake van - the last coach of the goods train - at the last moment and sustained minor injuries.

Both the injured railway personnel and other individuals have been shifted to Apollo Hospital and the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur.

The railway authorities announced a compensation of ₹ 10 lakh each to kin of the deceased and ₹ 5 lakh to the seriously injured persons, while those who sustained minor injuries will receive ₹ 1 lakh assistance.

