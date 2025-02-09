Chhattisgarh: Twelve Naxalites killed in an encounter in Bijapur

Chhattisgarh: Twelve Naxalites were killed on Sunday in an encounter with security personnel in Chhatisgar's Bijapur district on Sunday, reported PTI.

The exchange of fire between Naxalites and security officials is still underway at a forest in Indravati National Park area since Sunday morning. The gunfight broke out when the security personnel team was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior police official told PTI.