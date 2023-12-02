Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Chhattisgarh: Two CRPF Jawans injured in IED explosion in Dantewada. video

Chhattisgarh: Two CRPF Jawans injured in IED explosion in Dantewada. video

Livemint ( with inputs from ANI )

Two CRPF jawans injured in IED blast in Barsoor police station area ahead of Chhattisgarh Assembly Election results.

Bikaner: CRPF personnel prepare to leave for poll duty on the eve of voting for Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Bikaner, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_24_2023_000117B)

A blast in the Barsoor police station area injured at least two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, the Dantewada Police said on Saturday, December 2. The jawans are out of danger and are receiving treatment, according to the police.

"Two CRPF jawans got injured in an IED explosion in the Barsoor police station area. They are out of danger and undergoing treatment," Dantewada Police said as quoted by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Two CRPF jawans got injured in an IED explosion in the Barsoor police station area. They are out of danger and undergoing treatment: Dantewada Police pic.twitter.com/Y2j8jHkGBt

— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2023

It comes ahead of the Election Commission of India's announcement of the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election results on December 3. Two phases of voting were conducted for 90 members of the Legislative Assembly. Elections were held in two phases on November 7 and November 17. Voting in phase one was completed on November 7 and voting in phase two was completed on November 17.

Earlier in November, Livemint reported one jawan of the CRPF CoBRA Battalion was injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in the Tondamarka area of Sukma district on the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023. Kunta Assembly constituency is voting today, on November 7, in the first phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly election. Sukma SP Kiran Chavan has said that the soldier was deployed for election duty.

It was reported the same day that another Naxal-triggered attack had taken place in an Assembly constituency in one of the districts of Chhattisgarh, just a day before the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections was due to begin. An IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district injured two polling officials and a member of the Border Security Force (BSF).

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Elections News,Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.