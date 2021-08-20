Two personnel of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), including an assistant commandant, were killed in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday when a small action team of the Naxals fired upon them.

The incident took place at around 12.10 pm near Kademeta camp of the 45th battalion of the ITBP under Chhotedongar police station limits, inspector general of police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

As per the preliminary information, the Naxals opened fire upon a squad of the ITBP's 45th battalion, which was out on an area domination operation. The squad was approximately 600 metres away from the camp when the incident took place.

"Assistant Commandant Sudhakar Shinde and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Gurmukh Singh, both from the ITBP's 45th battalion, were martyred in the firing," the IG said.

After the attack, the Naxals also looted and escaped with one AK-47 rifle, two bullet-proof jackets and one wireless set of the security personnel, he said.

Reinforcement has been rushed to the spot and the bodies of martyred personnel were being evacuated, he added.

Naxalite arrested

In a separate incident, Jharkhand Police and Central Reserve Police Force in a joint operation on Thursday arrested a wanted Naxalite Ramesh Ganju aka Azad who was carrying a reward of ₹15 lakh.

Jharkhand Police said the arrested Naxal was involved in the killing more than 30 Police personnel in the last 20-30 years.

Over 45 cases are registered against him in various police stations of Bihar and Jharkhand.

Acting on the specific input, the security force personnel nabbed the accused, who arrived in the area to meet some contacts. The arrested Naxal is believed to be an expert in planting landmines.

