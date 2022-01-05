Chhattisgarh: UAE returnee becomes first person to test Omicron positive in state1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2022, 06:55 PM IST
The authorities of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday informed that the state had reported its first Omicron case in Bilaspur.
The patient is a 52 year old man who returned from the United Arab Emirates.
On Wednesday the state chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had said that the government is continuously monitoring the Covid-19 situation in the state and there is no lockdown situation in the state as of now.
