The authorities of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday informed that the state had reported its first Omicron case in Bilaspur .

The patient is a 52 year old man who returned from the United Arab Emirates.

On Wednesday the state chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had said that the government is continuously monitoring the Covid-19 situation in the state and there is no lockdown situation in the state as of now.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!