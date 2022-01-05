OPEN APP
Chhattisgarh: UAE returnee becomes first person to test Omicron positive in state
The authorities of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday informed that the state had reported its first Omicron case in Bilaspur.

The patient is a 52 year old man who returned from the United Arab Emirates.

On Wednesday the state chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had said that the government is continuously monitoring the Covid-19 situation in the state and there is no lockdown situation in the state as of now.

