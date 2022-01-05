Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Chhattisgarh: UAE returnee becomes first person to test Omicron positive in state

Chhattisgarh: UAE returnee becomes first person to test Omicron positive in state

Covid cases are rising across the world due to new variant, Omicron
1 min read . 06:55 PM IST Livemint

  • The patient is a 52 year old man who returned from the United Arab Emirates.

The authorities of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday informed that the state had reported its first Omicron case in Bilaspur.

The patient is a 52 year old man who returned from the United Arab Emirates.

On Wednesday the state chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had said that the government is continuously monitoring the Covid-19 situation in the state and there is no lockdown situation in the state as of now.

