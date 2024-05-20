“Eighteen people have died and four others were injured after a pick-up vehicle overturned near the Kawardha area," Kawardha SP Abhishek Pallav told news agency ANI on Monday.

The accident took place near Bahpani village under Kukdur police station limits when the victims were returning after plucking tendu leaves from a forest in the pick-up vehicle (meant for transportation of goods), a police official was quoted by PTI as saying.

The vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the gorge. After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and launched the rescue exercise, the official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. “The road accident in Kawardha, Chhattisgarh is extremely painful. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured," he posted on X.

The Prime Minister further informed that under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way.

(With inputs from PTI)

