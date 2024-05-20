18 die as vehicle falls into gorge in Chhattisgarh' Kawardha, PM Modi says local admin helping victims
Chhattisgarh Kawardha accident: The accident took place near Bahpani village under Kukdur police station limits when the victims were returning after plucking tendu leaves from a forest in the pick-up vehicle (meant for transportation of goods).
“Eighteen people have died and four others were injured after a pick-up vehicle overturned near the Kawardha area," Kawardha SP Abhishek Pallav told news agency ANI on Monday.