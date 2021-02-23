OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Chhattisgarh: Visitors from other states to be screened for Covid-19
(PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Visitors from other states to be screened for Covid-19 (PTI)

Chhattisgarh: Visitors from other states to be screened for Covid-19

1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 10:16 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has appealed to people to follow COVID-19 guidelines
  • The directive was issued in view of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country

Amidst the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in some states, the Chhattisgarh government has asked authorities to screen people entering the state from other parts of the country, an official informed.

All visitors coming to the state via various modes of transportation, including planes, buses and trains will be screened at the airport, railway stations, bus stands and inter-state entry points.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has appealed to people to follow COVID-19 guidelines and continue to wear face masks and practice social distancing to curb the spread of the infection.

In a directive issued to divisional commissioners and district collectors on Monday, the General Administration Department (GAD) has asked them to make arrangements for COVID-19 screening and contact tracing of people entering Chhattisgarh from other states, the official informed.

The authorities have been asked to ensure strict adherence to SOPs related to COVID-19 screening for passengers at Raipur and Jagdalpur airports, particularly for travellers arriving from Delhi and Mumbai, he said.

Besides, people visiting Chhattisgarh from states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and the Union Territory of Delhi, should be screened at railway stations, bus stands and inter-state entry points, he said, quoting the directive.

The directive was issued in view of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country, including Maharashtra, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, the public relations department official said.

Coronavirus infections in India rose by 14,199 in the past 24 hours to more than 11 million, according to health ministry data. Deaths rose by 83 to 156,385.

The central government on Tuesday said that the new coronavirus variants were not responsible for an upsurge in cases in the states of Maharashtra and Kerala, based on evidence currently available.


