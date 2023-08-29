Chhattisgarh’s rural industrial parks show the way1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 12:20 AM IST
There are currently 300 rural industrial parks operational in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh, a state known for its rich natural resources and diverse culture, is spearheading an innovative approach to rural development through rural industrial parks (RIPs). This model not only bolsters the local economy but also addresses the persistent issue of rural-to-urban migration. Further, this initiative boosts the state’s sustainability quotient because it uses local labour, tools and markets, and reduces the possibility of emissions.