Chhattisgarh’s rural industrial parks show the way

Chhattisgarh, a state known for its rich natural resources and diverse culture, is spearheading an innovative approach to rural development through rural industrial parks (RIPs). This model not only bolsters the local economy but also addresses the persistent issue of rural-to-urban migration. Further, this initiative boosts the state's sustainability quotient because it uses local labour, tools and markets, and reduces the possibility of emissions.

Speaking at the Mint Sustainability Summit, Gaurav Kumar Singh, IAS, Joint Secretary of the Chhattisgarh Rural Development Department and in-charge officer of RIPAs (Rural Industrial Parks Authority), shed light on their transformative power. Singh stated, “In RIPs, economic activities are orchestrated within villages, harnessing local markets and indigenous knowledge. This paradigm shift diminishes the lure of urban migration while invigorating the village economy. The ripple effects are poised to inspire other states."

There are currently 300 RIPs operational in Chhattisgarh, engaging approximately 11,000 people and encompassing 1,500 diverse activities. Singh emphasized the economic windfall, noting, "Rural denizens in these parks are experiencing an improved standard of living. Our ultimate aim is to render urban migration obsolete by providing sustainable livelihoods in rural settings."

Singh added that the government sought to help villagers turn entrepreneurs by offering comprehensive support and infrastructure in these RIPs. They were encouraged to identify production opportunities and meet local demand. “Our efforts also included modernizing traditional skills, effectively catalyzing local artisans’ productivity," he said.

The state even buys cow dung from villagers and uses it to generate vermi compost. Cow urine is also collected and converted into different products. “This initiative has resulted in significant financial gains for cowherds, women’s groups, and compost producers," Singh said.