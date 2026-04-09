Chhobiwala: Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s new film to be released for free; makers pay tribute after Bengali actor's death

More than a week has passed since the sudden death of Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee. As the investigation into his death moves forward, one of Rahul’s last films, Chhobiwala, is now being prepared for release. The producers have decided to screen the film free of cost as a tribute to the late actor.

Rahul Banerjee plays the lead role of a photographer named Vishwakarma in Chhobiwala. The character is an artist whose creative vision is misunderstood by those around him.

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Most believe he is a bad photographer. As a result, he is constantly ignored and unable to find regular work. Eventually, the only assignments he receives are to photograph the dead.

Also Read | Rahul Banerjee wrote about drowning to death at 42: Eerie prediction goes viral

The story also highlights the struggles of Vishwakarma’s wife, Mala, played by Debleena Dutta. Despite severe financial hardship, Mala works in a factory to support their family while her husband continues to pursue his artistic passion.

The film is directed by Shubhrojit, also known as Bappa. Unlike most releases, Chhobiwala will not follow a commercial release model. The makers are appealing to theatre owners to support the tribute by allowing audiences to watch the film for free, according to Anandabazar Patrika.

Interestingly, the film was originally titled Negative. However, after Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s sudden death, the makers decided to change the title to Chhobiwala.

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Director Bappa said the actor’s passing had deeply affected the team. The name change reflects their grief and respect for him, according to ABP.

Apart from Rahul and Debleena, the film also features Sreelekha Mitra and Rana Basu Thakur. Sreelekha will appear in a special song in the film. The music is directed by Soumya Rit, with songs sung by Rupam Islam, Jojo Mukherjee and Somlata Acharyya.

Rahul Banerjee’s death Meanwhile, the investigation into Rahul’s death has taken a serious turn. His estranged wife, actress Priyanka Sarkar, filed an FIR on 5 April at the Marine Police Station in Talsari, Odisha. She alleged that Rahul’s death was not a natural accident. She suggested there might have been a larger conspiracy behind it.

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Based on her complaint, a case has been registered against several members of the production team, including the directors of Magic Moments Motion Pictures, Leena Gangopadhyay and Saibal Banerjee.

Also Read | Bengal film industry shuts down over actor Rahul Banerjee's death on set

Others named in the complaint include co-director Subhasish Mondal, executive producer Shantanu Nandi and manager Chandrashekhar Chakraborty.

Odisha Police has already issued a summons to the accused for questioning. If they fail to appear within the given time, officials may travel to Kolkata for further action.

In response to the controversy, the Artists’ Forum and the Federation of Cine Technicians have temporarily boycotted Magic Moments. Artists and technicians won’t work on their projects until the investigation concludes and the court finds them ‘not guilty’.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.