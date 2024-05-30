Chhota Rajan found guilty in 2001 Mumbai hotelier Jaya Shetty murder case. All you need to know
Jaya Shetty was murdered in 2001. Shetty owned the Golden Crown Hotel at Gamdevi in central Mumbai. Jaya Shetty also owned four restaurants in Mumbai, including one on Grant Road.
Chhota Rajan, an underworld don whose real name is Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje, has been convicted in a case involving the murder of hotelier Jaya Shetty in 2001. A Special court in Mumbai delivered the judgement on Thursday, convicting the gangster.