First photo of Chhota Rajan emerges from Tihar Jail nine years after arrest

Livemint

Photos of underworld don Chhota Rajan emerged after nine years, disproving death rumours during COVID-19. Reportedly photographed in a healthy condition at Tihar jail, according to Times of India.

Chhota Rajan was arrested at the Bali airport and extradited to India in 2015

Photos of underworld don Chhota Rajan have emerged for the first time in nine years, dispelling rumours about his death during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a report by Times of India, the Tihar inmate was protographed in a seemingly healthy condition.

More to come…

