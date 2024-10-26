The festival represents the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. It is celebrated annually on the darkest night of the year — falling on the 15th day of the month of Kartik as per the Hindu lunar calendar.

Diwali — often dubbed the 'festival of lights' — will be celebrated on October 31 this year. The multi-day festival will begin next week with Dhantrayodashi and conclude with Bhai Dooj.

Chhoti Diwali will be celebrated on the evening of October 30 this year. Govardhan Puja will fall on November 2 while Bhai Dooj (dwitiya) will be marked on November 3.

Festival timings According to the dates and muhurat timings shared by Drik Panchang, Diwali festivities will begin on October 28 with Govatsa Dwadashi.

It is pertinent to note that the timings given here are with reference to New Delhi and may require some adjustments depending on your location.