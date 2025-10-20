Chicken biryani dispute turns deadly as Ranchi customer shoots restaurant owner - Here's what happened

A Ranchi restaurant owner was allegedly shot dead by a customer who was served non-vegetarian biryani instead of the vegetarian dish that he had ordered, according to a report by the Indian Express.

Advertisement

The incident occured on Saturday night after the unidentified customer who ordered vegetarian biryani and took the parcel home realised that he received chicken biryani, the report said citing the police. After discovering that he has brought chciken biryani home, the customer called the 50-year-old Vijay Nag, the restuarant owner and argued with him on the phone call.

How the matter escalated? The matter intensified after the phone call, as per officers cited in the report. By 11.30 pm, the furious customer went to the restaurant with three of his associates when Vijay Nag was having dinner there. Following a brief conversation, the issue escalated, which led to pushing and shoving between those involved."

“In the middle of the scuffle, the customer pulled out a gun and shot Vijay in the chest before fleeing the scene,” the report quoted an officer.

Advertisement

People rushed to the location after hearing the gunshor only to discover Vijay lying on the floor. The accused allegedly fled the spot in their car.

The restaurant owner was quickly rushed to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, where doctors declared him dead.

The police officials from Kanke police station went to the location of the crime and barricaded the area to catch the accused.

Was biryani dispute only the reason? Speaking on the incident, Kanke MLA and Congress leader Suresh Kumar Baitha was quoted in the report as saying, “It is said that four men came at night and ordered vegetarian food, but later found chicken bones in it, which escalated the matter. Suddenly, the customer pulled out his gun and fired at Vijay.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Rajasthan: 20 people killed as bus bursts into flames in Jaisalmer

However, Baitha asserted that the case may not be limited to serving chicken biryani and claimed that a property dispute could also be involved as some people were allegedly had eyeing Vijay’s property.