Chicken biryani for mid-day meal in Tamil Nadu schools? ‘Even prisoner in jail gets...’ — what CM Vijay's minister said

The Tamil Nadu government reiterated its plan to offer chicken biriyani in mid-day meals in government schools after a pilot phase. School Education Minister Rajmohan Arumugam reportedly said hygiene, food safety and logistics will decide any wider rollout.

According to news agency PTI, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will launch the expansion of the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast scheme for students of classes VI to VIII here on September 22.

Pilot project Sharing details, Minister Rajmohan Arumugam said that menu innovation was on the cards, hinting at non-vegetarian options, such as chicken biryani. He said that the proposal is a wish of the Chief Minister, according to India Today.

He was quoted as saying that the state government wants all school students to have the option of chicken biriyani, but stressed that it cannot be introduced immediately as arrangements must first be made to ensure hygiene and food safety.

He said that, as a long-term goal, providing non-vegetarian options like chicken biryani to students will be explored, subject to a pilot project and strict hygiene standards.

“With all due respect, even prisoners in prison have chicken biriyani. Can’t our students also have it?” the minister was quoted by PTI as saying.

He added that the government would first conduct a pilot project and assess the arrangements before expanding the initiative.

“It cannot be implemented immediately as it has to be done in hygienic conditions. There has to be a pilot and test project. In the coming days, we will make sure school students will have chicken biriyani in schools,” Rajmohan was quoted by India Today as saying.

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It was reported last week that the expanded scheme will benefit about 15.30 lakh additional students studying from VI to VIII standards in 15,454 government and aided schools.

An additional fund of ₹217.63 crore has been allocated in the current financial year to support the expansion, elevating the total budget for this programme to ₹724 crore.

A decision on launching the expanded scheme on September 22 was made during a review meeting chaired by Vijay at the Secretariat here.

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The scheme was originally planned to be rolled out on September 17 and was deferred to accommodate Vijay's official investment visit to London.

It will not be implemented in Chengalpattu and Tiruppur districts due to the enforcement of the Election Commission's model code of conduct for the October 6 by-polls at Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies respectively.

So far, the menu comprises nutritious staples like Uppama, Kitchadi, and Pongal, integrating millet-based options twice a week, news agency PTI reported on September 18.