Chickenpox: Madhya Pradesh issues advisory as cases surge. Details here
With 31 chickenpox cases being detected in seven Madhya Pradesh districts, the state government on Saturday issued an advisory regarding the prevention and treatment of the infection. The state health department advised chief medical and health officers to take appropriate action as per the advisory. 

 Health Commissioner and Secretary (Health) Dr Sudam Khade said, "A total of 31 cases of fever with rashes has been registered in the last one month in Chhatarpur, Chhindwara, Datia, Neemuch, Bhopal, Dhar and Khandwa districts. A presumptive diagnosis of chickenpox has come up in the clinical examination of these cases." 

Chickenpox is a highly contagious disease and can infect children, pregnant women and adolescents, the official added.

