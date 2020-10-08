Chief Bhaduria says IAF capable, willing to deal with any adversarial challenge

NEW DELHI: Indian Air Force Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Thursday said the IAF had clearly demonstrated its "resolve, operational capability and the will" to deal with any challenge posed by India’s adversaries as he pointed to the force’s swift deployment along the India-China border after tensions rose sharply in May.

Addressing air force personnel on the occasion of the 89th Raising Day of the IAF at Hindon Air Force Station in Uttar Pradesh, Bhadauria took swipes at China and Pakistan while speaking about the "evolving threat matrix in our region" which, he said, "is becoming complex." He referred to China as a “aspirational" adversary with huge investments in military arsenal and to Pakistan as a state that is “collusively supported by non-state actors."

Growing sub-conventional threats emanating from terrorism and cyber space to disruptive technologies and easy access to drones were the other challenges that Bhadauria listed as complicating India’s security environment.

“I would like to commend all warriors for the quick response, in the recent stand-off on our northern frontiers, when we deployed our combat assets at short notice to handle any eventuality, and provided proactive support to all the requirements of deployment and sustenance for the Indian Army," the air chief said. “We have clearly demonstrated our resolve, operational capability, and the will to effectively engage the adversary, should the need arise."

The emerging security scenario underlines the need for a strong Air Force, “to fight across domains across the entire spectrum of warfare," he said. The IAF’s priorities for this decade included continuing “to comprehensively scale up our combat capability, and be a force to reckon with across the entire sphere of influence; through careful force structuring, modernisation, operational training, and acquisition of indigenous equipment to achieve substantial self-reliance," Bhadauria said.

The induction of the French made Rafale multirole aircraft, the US made Chinook heavy lift and Apache attack helicopters “have added significantly to our combat capability over our adversaries on the battlefield," he added.

“Our offensive strike capability has been honed further, with upgradations of our aircraft with weapons and sensors, ably supported by a networked decision making matrix. We have a large strategic air lift capability comprising of Russian IL (Illyushin)-76s, (US made) C-17s and C-130s and have also significantly enhanced our heli-lift capabilities with our helicopter inductions," he said.

The customary air force day ceremony this year included maneuvers by the newly procured Rafale which was the cynosure of all eyes. India’s indigenously put together Light Combat Aircraft (LCA, Tejas), besides Chinooks and Apaches and Sukhoi 30s and Mirage 2000s also took part in the fly past.

In his message for the IAF, President Ram Nath Kovind said the ongoing process of modernisation with induction of Rafale, Apache and Chinook would transform the IAF into an even more formidable strategic force.

“On Air Force Day, we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force. The nation remains indebted to the contribution of the IAF in securing our skies and assisting civil authorities in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief," his post read.

“Confident that in the years to come, the Indian Air Force will continue to maintain its high standards of commitment & competence," he said in a second post.

