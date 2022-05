In an election commission meeting on Friday, it has been decided to reduce the number of leave travel concessions in a year to one for the Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs). Also, the commission has decided that CEC and ECs will not take any income tax benefits which is currently available to them.

After assuming charge as the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar held his first meeting of the Election Commission, along with his fellow Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey.

The CEC joined his position on May 15.

Today, the Commission reviewed the perks and privileges available to the CEC and ECs including the income tax exemptions given to them on sumptuary allowance.

Currently, CEC and ECs draw salary perks and perquisites as per Section 3 of the Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991.

At present, CEC and ECs are entitled to a monthly sumptuary allowance of up to ₹34000. Meanwhile, there is no income tax payable by the CEC and ECs on this allowance.

During the meeting, the Commission felt the need of observing austerity in personal entitlements.

Thereby, the Commission unanimously decided that CEC and ECs will not take any income tax benefits presently given to them. However, it was decided to send the proposal to the Central Government for appropriate action.

Further, at present, three Leave Travel Concessions in a year are allowed to CEC and ECs for self, spouse, and dependent members of the family.

The Commission now decided to allow only one LTC to CEC and ECs in a year in place of three LTCs presently available to them.