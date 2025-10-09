Chief Justice BR Gavai breaks silence on attempted shoe attack: ‘For us it is a forgotten chapter’

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai mentioned on Thursday that he and Justice K Vinod Chandran were stunned when a lawyer tried to throw a shoe at him on October 6. However, he described the incident as a "forgotten chapter."

Speaking on the incident, CJI BR Gavai was quoted by PTI saying, “My learned brother and I were very shocked with what happened on Monday; for us it is a forgotten chapter.”

The CJI made this observation during a hearing on a set of petitions asking for a review and change of the Vanashakti judgment, which had stopped the central government from granting retrospective or ex post facto environmental clearances to projects that violated environmental standards.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, who was sharing the bench was quoted as saying, “I have my own views on this, he is the CJI, it is not a matter of joke.”He further said the attack was “an affront to the Supreme Court.”

Attempted shoe attack on CJI BR Gavai The Chief Justice's statement comes after lawyer Rakesh Kishore tried to hurl a shoe towards the CJI while shouting, “Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge” (We will not tolerate the insult to Sanatan Dharma).

Following the incident, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Thursday cancelled lawyer Rakesh Kishore's membership after he was found guilty of "grave misconduct" for trying to throw a shoe at CJI B R Gavai in the courtroom.

The 71-year-old lawyer was allegedly upset about the CJI's comments during a hearing last month regarding the restoration of a Vishnu idol in Khajuraho, PTI reported, citing people aware of the development.

Lord Vishnu idol controversy Last month, a bench led by the CJI dismissed the plea requesting directions to reconstruct and reinstall a seven-foot Lord Vishnu idol at the Javari temple, which is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.

Calling the plea a "publicity interest litigation", the CJI had said, “This is purely publicity interest litigation.... Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation.”

