Chief Justice of India SA Bobde recommends Justice NV Ramana as his successor

Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde has recommended Justice NV Ramana as his successor after he retires. In a letter to the Central government, the CJI has given the name of senior most Supreme Court Judge Justice NV Ramana to be appointed as the next CJI, news agency ANI has reported.

CJI SA Bobde is due to retire on April 23.

Justice Bobde was sworn in as the 47th CJI in November 2019, succeeding Justice (retired) Ranjan Gogoi. He has been part of several key cases, including the historic verdict that cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.




Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

