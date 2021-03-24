Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Chief Justice of India SA Bobde recommends Justice NV Ramana as his successor

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde recommends Justice NV Ramana as his successor

Justice NV Ramana is the senior most Supreme Court Judge.
1 min read . 11:15 AM IST Staff Writer

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde is due to retire on April 23

Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde has recommended Justice NV Ramana as his successor after he retires. In a letter to the Central government, the CJI has given the name of senior most Supreme Court Judge Justice NV Ramana to be appointed as the next CJI, news agency ANI has reported.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde has recommended Justice NV Ramana as his successor after he retires. In a letter to the Central government, the CJI has given the name of senior most Supreme Court Judge Justice NV Ramana to be appointed as the next CJI, news agency ANI has reported.

CJI SA Bobde is due to retire on April 23.

TRENDING STORIES See All

CJI SA Bobde is due to retire on April 23.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Justice Bobde was sworn in as the 47th CJI in November 2019, succeeding Justice (retired) Ranjan Gogoi. He has been part of several key cases, including the historic verdict that cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.