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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant won’t meet INDIA Bloc leaders: CJI refuses to disclose reasons | Watch

CJI Surya Kant said he had received and responded to the INDIA bloc’s request for a meeting, but would not disclose why he was unable to meet its leaders. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated12 Oct 2026, 11:16 AM IST
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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant won’t meet INDIA Bloc leaders: CJI refuses to disclose reasons | Watch
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant won’t meet INDIA Bloc leaders: CJI refuses to disclose reasons | Watch(HT_PRINT)
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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has spoken about the INDIA Bloc's protest march. He also addressed the bloc's request to meet him.

CJI Surya Kant said that he had received their letter, dated 10 October. Since he was out of the capital city, he received it on Sunday and replied to it last night.

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“I’ve cited a few reasons, explaining my incapability to meet them.

When asked about the specific reasons he would be unable to meet the INDIA bloc leader, he refused to share them.

Also Read | INDIA Bloc Anti-CEC Protest LIVE: CJI Kant says Supreme Court's doors are open

“I’d request you to ask them to disclose the content of that letter. I’d like to maintain the confidentiality of that letter,” he told reporters.

The CJI also said the Supreme Court's doors were open to everyone. Any common citizen or elected member can file a petition.

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“Every Indian citizen has the right to approach the court, and we will hear their concerns and grant whatever is due under the law," he said.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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