Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj S Bommai tests positive for Covid-19 again

Karnataka on Friday recorded 2,042 new COVID-19 cases making the total active caseload tally in the state to 11,403. Of the 2,042 cases, about 1,309 cases were reported only from Bengaluru. According to the government's latest data for Friday, the day's test positivity rate stood at 6.32 per cent. With two deaths reported, the total death tally in the state now reached 40,113.

