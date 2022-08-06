Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj S Bommai tests positive for Covid-19 again

CM Bommai tested positive for Covid in the early morning on Saturday. while he has isolated himself at home, his Delhi trip also stands cancelled
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai tested positive for Covid-19 in the early morning on Saturday. He revealed this in a tweet in which he has asked people who have been in close contact with him to isolate themselves.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai tested positive for Covid-19 in the early morning on Saturday. He revealed this in a tweet in which he has asked people who have been in close contact with him to isolate themselves.
Bommai has mild symptoms of Covid-19 following which he is isolating himself at home. His Delhi trip is cancelled.
Bommai has mild symptoms of Covid-19 following which he is isolating himself at home. His Delhi trip is cancelled.
It is pertinent to know that this is the second time that CM Bommai has tested positive for Covid-19 in seven months. Last time he tested positive for Covid-19 in January.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is pertinent to know that this is the second time that CM Bommai has tested positive for Covid-19 in seven months. Last time he tested positive for Covid-19 in January.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
CM Bommai in his tweet said,"I have tested positive for Covid-19 with Mild symptoms and have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get urself tested. My trip to Delhi stands cancelled."
CM Bommai in his tweet said,"I have tested positive for Covid-19 with Mild symptoms and have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get urself tested. My trip to Delhi stands cancelled."
Bommai was set to attend the 3rd meeting of the National Committee of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 7th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog during his visit to Delhi.
Bommai was set to attend the 3rd meeting of the National Committee of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 7th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog during his visit to Delhi.
Karnataka on Friday recorded 2,042 new COVID-19 cases making the total active caseload tally in the state to 11,403. Of the 2,042 cases, about 1,309 cases were reported only from Bengaluru. According to the government's latest data for Friday, the day's test positivity rate stood at 6.32 per cent. With two deaths reported, the total death tally in the state now reached 40,113.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Karnataka on Friday recorded 2,042 new COVID-19 cases making the total active caseload tally in the state to 11,403. Of the 2,042 cases, about 1,309 cases were reported only from Bengaluru. According to the government's latest data for Friday, the day's test positivity rate stood at 6.32 per cent. With two deaths reported, the total death tally in the state now reached 40,113.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Recently, Bommai participated in a function organized by the Council of Architecture.