Chief Minister Siddaramaiah says ’people living in Karnataka should learn Kannada’: ‘no language other than…’

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that everyone living in the state should consciously decide to speak in Kannada and asked residents to take a vow that only the Kannada language is spoken while interacting. He added that it is the responsibility of every Kannadiga to protect the language, land and water.

His remarks came at a gathering following the Bhoomi Puja ceremony for a bronze statue of Nada Devi Bhuvaneshwari near the western entrance of Vidhana Soudha. This event was part of the Karnataka Namakarana Suvarna Mahotsava celebrations arranged by the Department of Kannada and Culture.

During his address, he said, “Everyone must decide to speak in Kannada with those who live in Karnataka. A vow must be taken that no language other than Kannada is spoken," as quoted by ANI.

"It is the duty of all of us to create a Kannada atmosphere. For that, all the people living here should learn Kannada. Love for Kannada should be developed. But we should develop respect and admiration for our language, land and country," he added.

