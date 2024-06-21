Chief Minister Siddaramaiah says ’people living in Karnataka should learn Kannada’: ‘no language other than…’

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said all residents to speak only Kannada, emphasizing the importance of protecting the language, land, and water.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that everyone living in the state should consciously decide to speak in Kannada and asked residents to take a vow that only the Kannada language is spoken while interacting. He added that it is the responsibility of every Kannadiga to protect the language, land and water.

His remarks came at a gathering following the Bhoomi Puja ceremony for a bronze statue of Nada Devi Bhuvaneshwari near the western entrance of Vidhana Soudha. This event was part of the Karnataka Namakarana Suvarna Mahotsava celebrations arranged by the Department of Kannada and Culture.

The Chief Minister said speaking the mother tongue should be a matter of pride.

During his address, he said, “Everyone must decide to speak in Kannada with those who live in Karnataka. A vow must be taken that no language other than Kannada is spoken," as quoted by ANI.

He also said, "Kannadigas are generous. That is why there is an environment in Karnataka where even those who speak other languages can live without learning Kannada. The same situation cannot be seen in Tamil Nadu, Andhra, or Kerala states. They speak only in their mother tongue. We also have to speak in our mother tongue. That should make us proud,” as quoted by the agency.

"It is the duty of all of us to create a Kannada atmosphere. For that, all the people living here should learn Kannada. Love for Kannada should be developed. But we should develop respect and admiration for our language, land and country," he added.

During his address, he also announced that a 25-foot-tall bronze statue would be constructed on the Vidhana Soudha premises, with the completion target set for November 1, 2024.

(With inputs from ANI)

