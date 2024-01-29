Chief Imam of All India Imam Organization, Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, faced a fatwa for attending the Pranpratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

After attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, Umer Ahmed Ilyasi has also received threat calls and messages demanding his resignation. However, many people also applauded his gesture of attending the ceremony, he told ANI. “As a chief Imam, I received the invitation from Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra. I contemplated for two days and then decided to go to Ayodhya for harmony, for the country. The fatwa was issued yesterday but I had been receiving threat calls from the evening of January 22," he told ANI on Monday.

Umer Ahmed Ilyasi also said that he received a positive response from many people for attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. For those who continuously criticised him for his gesture, he asked them to “go to Pakistan". He also made it clear that he would not apologise to anyone for attending the Pran Pratishta ceremony and reiterated that whatever he did was for the country and humanity. His sole intention was to send the message of brotherhood by attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

“I have recorded a few calls wherein the callers gave me life threats. Those who love me, love the nation - will support me. Those who hate me for attending the ceremony should perhaps go to Pakistan. I have given a message of love, I did not do any crime. I will not apologise or resign, they can do whatever they want," said Ilyasi.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol was held at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony.

The ceremony was also attended by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, top business leaders, Bollywood celebrities and other eminent personalities.

