All India Imam Organization chief faces fatwa for attending Ayodhya Pran Pratishta, gets death threat
Those who hate me for attending the ceremony should perhaps go to Pakistan. I have given a message of love, I did not do any crime. I will not apologise or resign, they can do whatever they want, says Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi.
Chief Imam of All India Imam Organization, Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, faced a fatwa for attending the Pranpratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Umer Ahmed Ilyasi also said that he received a positive response from many people for attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. For those who continuously criticised him for his gesture, he asked them to “go to Pakistan". He also made it clear that he would not apologise to anyone for attending the Pran Pratishta ceremony and reiterated that whatever he did was for the country and humanity. His sole intention was to send the message of brotherhood by attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
“I have recorded a few calls wherein the callers gave me life threats. Those who love me, love the nation - will support me. Those who hate me for attending the ceremony should perhaps go to Pakistan. I have given a message of love, I did not do any crime. I will not apologise or resign, they can do whatever they want," said Ilyasi.
The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol was held at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony.
The ceremony was also attended by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, top business leaders, Bollywood celebrities and other eminent personalities.
