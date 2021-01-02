OPEN APP
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat (Representational image) (PTI)
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat (Representational image) (PTI)

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat visits forward areas in Arunachal Pradesh

1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2021, 07:10 PM IST PTI

Gen Rawat interacted with Army, ITBP and soldiers of the Special Frontier Force (SFF) deployed in the bases including in Dibang Valley and Lohit sector, sources said

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited several air bases located in forward areas near the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh and took stock of India's overall security scenario in the eastern sector, official sources said.

They said Gen Rawat interacted with Army, ITBP and soldiers of the Special Frontier Force (SFF) deployed in the bases including in Dibang Valley and Lohit sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Chief of Defence Staff complimented the soldiers for the innovative measures adopted to maintain effective surveillance and enhanced operational readiness, they said.

He said only Indian soldiers could remain vigilant under such "challenging situations" and ever willing to go well beyond the call of duty to safeguard the borders, according to the sources.

"Nothing can deter the Indian Armed Forces from remaining steadfast in their call for duty," a source quoted him as saying.

The Army and the Indian Air Force have significantly bolstered their combat readiness in all the key formations along the LAC including in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim in view of the border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

