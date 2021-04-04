Chief of Defence Staff on a two-day visit to Southern Naval Command

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat has arrived at the Southern Naval Command here for a two-day visit during which he will review the progress of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier being constructed at the Cochin Shipyard, a Defence spokesman said on Sunday.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat has arrived at the Southern Naval Command here for a two-day visit during which he will review the progress of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier being constructed at the Cochin Shipyard, a Defence spokesman said on Sunday.

General Rawat, who arrived on Saturday evening, would visit various professional training schools and witness the Damage Control Training Facility at the naval base before returning on Monday evening, he said.

"He is scheduled to review the training infrastructure at Southern Naval Command, which is the Training Command of the Indian Navy. The General is scheduled to visit the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, under construction at Cochin Shipyard Limited, Kochi and review its progress," the spokesman said in a release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He would also be apprised of the environmental initiatives undertaken by the Command, it said. PTI TGB BN BN

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}