Chief of What? Anupam Mittal takes funny jibe at Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s no-salary job offer

Shaadi.com CEO and Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal humorously weighed in on Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's job listing for a position without salary.

Goyal sparked a debate on social media after he recently advertised for a chief of staff role on X. The job profile required the selected candidate to donate ₹20 lakh to Feeding India charity and work without salary for the first year.

Despite the unconventional job offer terms, following the post, Goyal reportedly received around 18,000 applications.

Mittal responded with a tongue-in-cheek post on LinkedIn.

He announced his own search for a chief of staff, humorously admitting he did not fully understand the role but assuring applicants that his offer includes a salary from day one.

“All those who can't afford to pay my friend Deepi 20 lacs, pls send me your application. I am looking for a Chief of Staff too, although I don't know exactly what one does, I figure it can be your first assignment,” Mittal wrote.

He also listed other conditions for the interested candidates.

“I want, but you must be willing to do the following -

- Accept compensation from Day 1 > this requirement is negotiable.

- Send in your resume (ab tak kuch nahin phoda toh aagey kya hi )

- Describe the role and the value so I can prep interview questions

- Go through our HR team coz I don't get paid to screen candidates

- Carry the title of ChiefOfWhat? for 6 months (the thick-skin test),” he added.

Mittal also requested candidates to apply before he changed his mind.

“If you willing to take the path less taken, be sneered at by the crowd in the hope that we will stick it to them some day AND figure out if you really are Chief of something while I take credit for all your work then write to ChiefOfWhat@peopleinteractive.in & hope I don't change my mind,” Mittal stated.

Several social media users reacted to Mittal's post.

“This is gonna sting Deepinder so hard," wrote a user, to which Mittal replied, “He's a big boy with a great sense of humor ... can handle it.”

“Did you have sarcasm in your breakfast today?” joked another user.

Another user commented, “First between Bhavish Agarwal and Kunal Kamra, and Second round is between Deepinder Goyal and Anupam Mittal - Forget the Hollywood, Bollywood, watch new Entrepreneurs, they are more entertaining instead!

Think they are setting a right tone for new generation who are looking upto them for inspiration? I would disagree.”