An 11-year-old child whose murder case was being heard by the Supreme Court appeared before the bench, saying "I am alive", reports said on November 11.

The dramatic scenes unfolded during the hearing in the apex court on November 10. The boy, who belongs to the Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh, was considered dead and his maternal grandfather and uncles were blamed.

The child, while appearing before the top court bench, said his grandfather and uncles were being falsely implicated by his father, the Times of India reported.

The boy's legal counsel, Kuldeep Jauhari, told the newspaper that the FIR against the boy's grandfather and four uncles was registered earlier this year by his father. They were booked under Indian Penal Code sections related to murder (Section 302), intentional insult (Section 504) criminal intimidation (Section 506).

This prompted the accused to appear before the Allahabad High Court, seeking the quashing of the FIR. The high court "dismissed their petition as a result of which they had to appear in the SC along with the boy as evidence that he was alive", TOI quoted the lawyer as saying.

Jauhari, while narrating the chain of events to the newspaper, said the boy was born in 2010, but started living with his maternal grandfather since 2013, after his mother was allegedly murdered.

The boy's father has been accused of beating his wife for dowry, that led to her death. The grandfather had lodged an FIR against him under IPC section 304-B (dowry death), the report said.

This was followed by a legal battle between the boy's father and grandfather for his custody, with both sides levelling accusations and lodging cases against each other.

