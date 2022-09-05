As the national survey highlighted the poor quality education in Delhi Municipal schools, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights(DCPCR), sought explanation from the BJP-controlled municipal corporation in the city on Monday.

The DCPR, issued a notice, seeking an explanation within two weeks for the "poor" performance of primary schools. In the notice of inquiry, the statutory watchdog of the Delhi government in matters of child rights, cited the National Achievement Survey (NAS) report 2021. The survey was conducted for Class 3 to find out the situation of teaching and learning in the municipal schools.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, which is currently being ruled by the BJP, is responsible for imparting primary education in the city.

"The NAS Class-3 results paint a dismal picture of teaching and learning in municipal schools, which rank Delhi amongst the lowest 5 performing states in India," the notice read.

It also added that the results were so pathetic that the Delhi schools were not even able to match the national average in all the three subjects: Language, Maths, and Environmental Studies. The average state scores for Class 3 is nearly 10% below the national average. It stands at 52% for the Delhi schools, whereas the national average is 62%.

"The commission issues notice to Municipal Corporation of Delhi seeking an explanation for the poor performance" the notice read.

On Saturday, the AAP members also visited the municipal schools to see their situation. The visit that also included the party's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj was live streamed on social media platforms to highlight the “poor condition" of the buildings, classrooms, toilets and campuses. The party also criticised the BJP for not taking care of the schools that are running under their governance and calling out upon the Delhi government's expenditure on the construction of its schools.

After the AAP visit to the schools, MCD clarified that the situation of its schools is not in poor condition. It also denied that the situation in its schools "poorer than those run by the city government" after the AAP MLAs live-streamed their "poor condition" on social media.

It also regarded the visit by the AAP legislators in the school as an “intrusion" in the teaching process and resulted in students "suffering a rude break to the harmonious rhythm of their learning process".

With inputs from PTI