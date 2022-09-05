Child rights body issues notice to BJP-led MCD over dismal state of schools2 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 05:21 PM IST
Delhi's child rights body issues notice to MCD over 'poor performance' of municipal schools
As the national survey highlighted the poor quality education in Delhi Municipal schools, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights(DCPCR), sought explanation from the BJP-controlled municipal corporation in the city on Monday.