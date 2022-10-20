Child Rights Body summons Amazon India head - here's why

Apex child rights body, the National Commission For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has summoned the global senior vice president and country heady of Amazon India over alleged funding to All India Mission, an organization involved in 'unlawful practices'.
The commission has warned of legal action if Amazon India's country head Amit Agarwal fails to appear before it on November 1. It has been alleged that All India Mission is being involved in unlawful practices, according to the news agency PTI.
The NCPCR, in a letter to Amazon India, requested the e-commerce platform to look into the matter and furnish certain details about All India Mission and other orphanages funded by the company.
"Further, it was requested that you submit an action taken report, within seven days. However, no reply has been received from your good offices in the matter so far," the commission said in the letter as quoted by PTI.
Following this, the NCPCR said it requires senior vice president and country head Amit Agarwal to appear in person before the commission along with the details of the action taken in this matter at 1530 hours on November 1, 2022, to explain the reasons for the delay in submission of the report and to inform the commission about the action taken on the complaint sent by it, the letter read.
The child rights body on September 16 also issued a notice to Amazon India seeking an explanation from it for allegedly funding the All India Mission.
In the notice, NCPCR had said that it is in receipt of a complaint from NGO Social Justice Forum, Arunachal Pradesh, wherein it has been alleged that All India Mission, an organization registered in the US and the UK, is involved in 'unlawful practices' by 'illegally converting children in India'.
