CHILDLINE 1098 partners with Uber to provide free rides to child care profession

NEW DELHI : The CHILDLINE India Foundation (CIF) on Wednesday said it has partnered with Uber by being provided 30,000 free rides to their child care professionals for reaching and attending to children in distress.

In a statement, the CIF said the association, worth over ₹63 lakh, for the period October to December 2020, extends across all 83 Indian cities where Uber operates.

"It also includes mobility support to CHILDLINE 1098 personnel in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai, where the CIF operates their contact centres," it said.

Speaking about the partnership, Anjaiah Pandiri, Executive Director, CIF, said, "With their support we will be able to respond to and reach children in distress whenever and wherever needed."

Speaking about Uber's ongoing efforts, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India, and South Asia, said, "We are thrilled to partner with CHILDLINE 1098, a phone number that spells hope for millions of children across India, and work towards building a brighter future for India's youngest citizens."

"At Uber, we are committed to supporting some of the most vulnerable citizens in the country, impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Our association with CHILDLINE 1098 gives us an opportunity to make a difference for those who are often unable to fend for or help themselves," Singh said.

