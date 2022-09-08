Children are also suffering from Long COVID. Check these unique symptoms

Over 144 million people are affected by Long COVID and around 10-20% of people who were infected by the coronavirus, experience post-COVID syndrome. Data shows how agonising the disease and its long terms effects can be. However, a recent study revealed the risk of long COVID in children appears to be lower than what has been reported in adults and the symptoms are quite unique. Here is all you need to about the long COVID symptoms among children.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}