Children are also suffering from Long COVID. Check these unique symptoms

Some unique long COVID symptoms among children include hair loss, skin rashes and diarrhea
They also suffer from fatigue, difficulty concentrating (brain fog) and mood swings
Over 144 million people are affected by Long COVID and around 10-20% of people who were infected by the coronavirus, experience post-COVID syndrome. Data shows how agonising the disease and its long terms effects can be. However, a recent study revealed the risk of long COVID in children appears to be lower than what has been reported in adults and the symptoms are quite unique. Here is all you need to about the long COVID symptoms among children.
"There has been a critical need to understand the impact of COVID-19 in children both in the short as well as long-term," said Suchitra Rao, infectious disease specialist at Children's Hospital Colorado, US, adding that "This is one of biggest studies we know of to explore what the post-acute sequelae look like in kids."
The study has been published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. It used electronic health record data of 659,286 children tested for SARS-CoV-2 and compared children who tested positive with those who tested negative. The analysis used data of children and people younger than 21 years of age who underwent testing for SARS-CoV-2 between March 1, 2020, and October 31, 2021.
What are the long COVID symptoms among children?
Some unique symptoms include hair loss, skin rashes and diarrhea. They also suffer from fatigue, difficulty concentrating (brain fog) and mood swings.
Apart from that other common symptoms include in children include fever, headache, sore throat, cough, weakness, sleep disturbances, lightheadedness after standing, muscle and joint pain, depression/anxiety and altered sense of smell or taste.
When to see the doctor?
In case your child has been suffering from the above-mentioned signs for more than a week or two then you should see a doctor. The treatment will depend on the severity of the disease. The doctor would first understand the timeline related to COVID and the onset of symptoms and other necessary details.
What is Long COVID?
Long COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is the occurrence of new, returning, or ongoing health problems 4 or more weeks after an initial infection with COVID-19. It is also known by other names, including post-acute COVID, post-COVID conditions, and chronic COVID.
