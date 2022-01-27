Vaccination of children: Those attaining 15 yrs of age in Jan eligible for jab

Vaccination of children: Those attaining 15 yrs of age in Jan eligible for jab1 min read . 05:08 PM IST
- The government writes to states and UTs; says those born in years “2005, 2006 and 2007 are eligible in 15-18 years' category”
The government today clarified that those attaining the age of 15 years as on January 2023 are eligible for vaccine under the 15-18 age group.
Additional Secretary, Mission Director, National Health Mission, has written a letter to states and UTs saying “those attaining age of 15 years as on Jan 2023, are eligible for vaccine under 15-18 age group".
The letter also states that those born in years “2005, 2006 and 2007 are eligible in 15-18 years' category".
The government clarified that various earlier communications were made by the health ministry to states and UTs in the form of letters and guidance.
"The guidelines for Covid-19 vaccination of children between 15-18 years were issued by the ministry on 27/12/2021 and 28/12/2021 wherein it was specified that, all those whose year of birth is 2007 or before, shall be eligible. This translates to -- those attaining the age of 15 years as on 01.01.2023, are eligible," the letter states.
As per the letter, in the FAQs hosted on the Co-WIN website, the relevant provisions have also been explained for citizens wherein it has been clarified that those born in the years 2005, 2006 and 2007 are eligible in 15-18 years' category.
The age criteria state that all those beneficiaries born in year 2005, 2006 and 2007 i.e. those who have already attained or would be attaining or would be attaining the age of 15 years as on 01.01.2023, will be considered in 15-18 age group.
