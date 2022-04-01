Children below 12 yrs with pre-existing diseases should get COVID jab: NIV

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
If such children are at home with unvaccinated or sick adults or elderly people, these groups are more vulnerable to catching infection, an expert said
Pune: Children below 12 years of age those who are at high risk- on immunosuppressants or suffering from pre-existing diseases should be earmarked for covid-19 vaccination, said Dr Priya Abraham, Director of National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune on Friday.
“We should not lose our guard as normalcy returns to India. Everyone should follow Covid appropriate behaviour. As far as children are concerned, they contract mild infection. But those who are at high risk and with pre-existing complications have low immune response in their bodies. But the numbers of such children are very less. In my opinion, these children below 12 years should be brought under the ambit of vaccination," Dr Abraham told Mint
When asked about whether children should wear a mask or not, she said: “Children find it difficult to wear mask all the time. However, if they carry infection, it is only mild and most of the time they remain asymptomatic. But if such children are at home with unvaccinated or sick adults or elderly people, these groups are more vulnerable to catch infection. Therefore, we must train our children to wear masks," she said.
Commenting on requirement of booster dose for people of all age groups, NIV Director said that booster dose plays a role in increasing the immune response in the body.
“With time, people of all age groups specifically having co-morbid condition can also get booster dose, but such priority population is very less. As the vaccination program is progressing in the country, those individuals who are still uncovered for boosters will get precaution dose after two doses of primary vaccination to increase the immunity in the body," she said.
