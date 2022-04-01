Children below 12 yrs with pre-existing diseases should get COVID jab: NIV

When asked about whether children should wear a mask or not, she said: “Children find it difficult to wear mask all the time. However, if they carry infection, it is only mild and most of the time they remain asymptomatic. But if such children are at home with unvaccinated or sick adults or elderly people, these groups are more vulnerable to catch infection. Therefore, we must train our children to wear masks," she said.

