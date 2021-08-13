Children born during the Covid-19 pandemic have significantly reduced verbal, motor, and overall cognitive performance compared to children born pre-pandemic, a US study has claimed.

Besides, the study said that males and children in lower socioeconomic families have been most affected.

The study also said that even in the absence of direct SARS-CoV-2 infection, the environmental changes associated with the coronavirus pandemic are significantly and negatively affecting infant and child development, according to the analysis, which is yet to be peer-reviewed.

Before the pandemic, the mean IQ score on standardised tests for children aged between three months and three years of age hovered around 100, but for children born during the pandemic that number tumbled to 78.

Lead study author Sean Deoni, associate professor of paediatrics (research) at Brown University said the biggest reason behind the falling scores is likely the lack of stimulation and interaction at home.

For parents who were able to work from home, and did not face furlough or employment loss, the dual role of childcare and work has increased the strain on parents, in particular mothers, resulting in increased parental stress and anxiety. For families who have suffered job loss, they may experience greater stress, depression, anxiety, as well as food and housing insecurity.

What is unclear from the study's data is if impairments are temporary and will normalise as employment and school closures are lifted and children return to pre-pandemic levels of play and interaction, and family financial insecurity and mental health challenges subside.

The study included 672 children from the state of Rhode Island. Of these, 188 were born after July 2020 and 308 were born prior to January 2019, while 176 were born between January 2019 and March 2020. The children included in the study were born full-term, had no developmental disabilities and were mostly white.

