Children can get severe COVID infections too: Experts on symptoms, treatments

They revealed that the main triggers for severe COVID-19 in children were blood clotting and how proteins in the immune system reacted to the virus. Noting this, Conor McCafferty, PhD student at the University of Melbourne, said, as quoted by journal Nature Communications, “Our research was the first to uncover the specific blood clotting and immune protein pathways impacted in children with COVID-19 who developed serious symptoms."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}