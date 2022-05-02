Children can get severe COVID infections too: Experts on symptoms, treatments

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Some children may contract severe infections, experiencing serious symptoms like heart, lungs, and brain diseases and acute respiratory distress syndrome.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The usual notion is children are less susceptible to COVID-19, even then, some may contract severe infections, experiencing serious symptoms like heart, lungs, and brain diseases and acute respiratory distress syndrome. A recent study has discovered the pathways that are activated in severe cases of COVID-19 in children. This can help in early diagnosis and targeted treatments.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The usual notion is children are less susceptible to COVID-19, even then, some may contract severe infections, experiencing serious symptoms like heart, lungs, and brain diseases and acute respiratory distress syndrome. A recent study has discovered the pathways that are activated in severe cases of COVID-19 in children. This can help in early diagnosis and targeted treatments.
Speaking of the symptoms, the researchers said, children with COVID-19 who present with multisystem inflammatory syndrome also show similar clinical features to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome such as fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, skin rash and conjunctivitis, making it difficult to quickly diagnose patients.
Speaking of the symptoms, the researchers said, children with COVID-19 who present with multisystem inflammatory syndrome also show similar clinical features to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome such as fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, skin rash and conjunctivitis, making it difficult to quickly diagnose patients.
They revealed that the main triggers for severe COVID-19 in children were blood clotting and how proteins in the immune system reacted to the virus. Noting this, Conor McCafferty, PhD student at the University of Melbourne, said, as quoted by journal Nature Communications, “Our research was the first to uncover the specific blood clotting and immune protein pathways impacted in children with COVID-19 who developed serious symptoms."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
They revealed that the main triggers for severe COVID-19 in children were blood clotting and how proteins in the immune system reacted to the virus. Noting this, Conor McCafferty, PhD student at the University of Melbourne, said, as quoted by journal Nature Communications, “Our research was the first to uncover the specific blood clotting and immune protein pathways impacted in children with COVID-19 who developed serious symptoms."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For the study, the researchers collected blood samples from 20 healthy children and also 33 kids who had severe infections. From the samples, the research found, 85 and 52 proteins were specific to multisystem inflammatory syndrome and acute respiratory distress syndrome, respectively. Both syndromes are major potential outcomes of severe COVID-19.
For the study, the researchers collected blood samples from 20 healthy children and also 33 kids who had severe infections. From the samples, the research found, 85 and 52 proteins were specific to multisystem inflammatory syndrome and acute respiratory distress syndrome, respectively. Both syndromes are major potential outcomes of severe COVID-19.
Data shows 1.7 per cent of reported paediatric hospitalised cases of COVID-19 included admission to the Intensive Care Unit, according to the researchers.
Data shows 1.7 per cent of reported paediatric hospitalised cases of COVID-19 included admission to the Intensive Care Unit, according to the researchers.
"The results provided an understanding of the processes that underly severe COVID-19 in children, which would help in the development of diagnostic tests for early identification of children at risk, as well as therapeutic targets to improve the outcomes for those with severe cases," said Professor Vera Ignjatovic from Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) in Australia.
"The results provided an understanding of the processes that underly severe COVID-19 in children, which would help in the development of diagnostic tests for early identification of children at risk, as well as therapeutic targets to improve the outcomes for those with severe cases," said Professor Vera Ignjatovic from Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) in Australia.