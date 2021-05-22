The Centre on Saturday notified, children can spread COVID-19 but they almost always have mild infection and mortality is very very low in them. The statement comes amidst the speculations that the deadly virus might mutate in future and endanger children.

Touching upon the subject union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday stated health facilities are being upgraded to deal with any such exigency.

The health ministry during a briefing on Saturday noted, COVID-19 situation is stabilising with positivity rate, daily cases and active cases reducing. The positivity rate has declined from 24.83 pc on May 10 to 12.45 pc on May 22.

However, eight states have more than 1 lakh active COVID-19 cases while 18 states have over 15 pc positivity rate, it said.

And further added, though there is overall decline in case burden but COVID-19 positivity rate is still over 10 pc in 382 district.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, said, "There are only 7 states that are reporting more than 10,000 cases and 6 states with 5,000-10,000 cases. 6 states are reporting a high number of deaths. These are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, UP, Punjab and Delhi."

There are more than 93 districts where declining case positivity is being noted, he added.

Vaccine passport

Touching upon the topic of vaccine passport, Agarwal said, "Relevant action will be taken when we reach the level when a consensus at the world level is reached, over vaccine.

So far there's no consensus at level of WHO over this. Discussion still being done if vaccinated people will be allowed. As of now, as per WHO guidelines by countries, people with negative COVID test report being allowed, he added.

With the fresh cases, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,62,89,290. The death toll due to the disease rose to 2,95,525 with 4,194 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases further reduced to 29,23,400 comprising 11.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 87.76 per cent

