Children from void, voidable marriages legitimate, entitled to parent's property: Supreme Court1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 03:42 PM IST
A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud cleared that it will apply only to Hindu joint family properties
Supreme Court on Friday passed a judgment which ruled that the children born out of void or voidable marriages are entitled to the share of their parent's property. The ruling cleared that it will apply only to Hindu joint family properties governed by Hindu Mitakshara Law. As per LiveLaw, the judgment was delivered by a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.