Children in India at higher risk of covid, infections as hygiene eludes schools

NEW DELHI: Only one in three schools in India have basic water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services, that may put children at an increased risk of covid-19 and other transmittable diseases, latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF Joint Monitoring Programme (JMP) has revealed.

The report pointed out that India has rapidly increased coverage of handwashing facilities with water but many of these still lack soap. Globally, over 462 million children had no hygiene service at their school in 2019. Over half (244 million) are from sub-Saharan Africa, a quarter (125 million) are from central and southern Asia, of which three quarters (92 million) are from India, the report said.

As schools worldwide struggle with reopening, the WHO/UNICEF Joint JMP report has said that 43% of schools around the world lacked access to basic handwashing with soap and water in 2019 – a key condition for schools to be able to operate safely in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic.

“In the 60 countries at highest risk of health and humanitarian crises due to covid-19, 3 in 4 children lacked basic handwashing service at their school at the start of the outbreak; half of all children lacked basic water service; and more than half lacked basic sanitation service," the report said adding that 1 in 3 schools worldwide had either limited drinking water service or no drinking water service at all.

The report also pointed out that majority of schools in India lack toilet facilities for children with special needs. The report said that in India 29% of schools had toilets classed as ‘accessible to children with special needs’ but only 14% had both a ramp and handrail and just 6% also had a wide door for wheelchair entry and support structure inside the toilet.

Further, in 2018, two thirds of schools in India had a basic water service, and over half had a basic sanitation service and a basic hygiene service, but only one in three schools had basic WASH, the report said.

“Access to water, sanitation and hygiene services is essential for effective infection prevention and control in all settings, including schools. It must be a major focus of government strategies for the safe reopening and operation of schools during the ongoing covid-19 global pandemic," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

Globally, the report found that of the 818 million children who lacked a basic handwashing service at their school, 355 million went to schools which had facilities with water but no soap, and 462 million to schools which had no facilities or water available for handwashing and 698 million children lacked basic sanitation service at their school.

The report said that evidence of the negative impacts of prolonged school closures on children’s safety, wellbeing and learning are well-documented. “Global school closures since the onset of the covid-19 pandemic have presented an unprecedented challenge to children’s education and wellbeing. We must prioritize children’s learning. This means making sure that schools are safe to reopen – including with access to hand hygiene, clean drinking water and safe sanitation," said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF executive director.

