Business News/ News / India/  Four children, driver killed as tractor-trolley overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district

Livemint

  • Five children died after a tractor-trolley overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

Image for representational purpose.

Four children and a driver were killed after a tractor-trolley overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Monday, said police.

The incident took place in Tineta village which falls under police station limits of the district.

The driver lost the control of the vehicle, leading to accident, said reports.

The deceased have been identified as Anup Barkade (12), Rajveer Gond (13), Devendra Barkade (15), Lucky Markam (10) and Dharmendra Thakur, who was driving the tractor.

They were transporting a water tank to a wedding, reported PTI quoting official.

Dalpat (12) and Vikas (10) sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital.

The bodies have been sent to district hospital for post-mortem.

The district administration has announced financial aid of 50,000 to the families of the deceased and 10,000 to the injured.

