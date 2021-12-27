The Union Health Ministry, in its fresh guidelines issued for COVID-19 vaccination of children between 15-18 years, said they'll be inoculated with "Covaxin" only.

"Covid-19 vaccination of children in the age-group of 15-18 years to be started from 3rd January 2022. For such beneficiaries, vaccination option would be 'Covaxin" only," the home ministry said.

Also read: Centre issues guidelines for vaccination of children, booster dose. Details here

For those HCWs&FLWs who have received two doses, another dose of COVID-19 vaccine would be provided from 10th Jan. The prioritization & sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months from the date of administration of 2nd dose reads the guidelines pic.twitter.com/0zffyTY9Jw — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021

The Union Health Ministry also issued guidelines for 'precaution dose' to be administered on healthcare and frontline workers, and 60+ population with comorbidities. For those healthcare workers and frontline workers who have received two doses, another dose of Covid vaccine would be provided from 10th January.

The prioritisation and sequencing of this ‘precaution dose’ would be based on the completion of 9 months from the date of administration of 2nd dose reads the guidelines.

All persons aged 60 years and above with comorbidities, who have received two doses of Covid vaccine, will on doctor's advice be provided with a precaution dose from 10 January.

The prioritisation and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of second dose.

All frontline workers and citizens aged 60 or above with comorbidities will be able to access the vaccination for precaution dose through their existing Co-Win account.

Eligibility of such beneficiaries for the precaution dose will be based on the date of administration of the second dose as recorded in the Co-Win system. The system will send SMS to such beneficiaries for availing the precaution dose when the dose becomes due.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.